Turkey Feta Meatballs

Makes 4 to 6 servings

½ cup bread crumbs

⅓ to ½ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon oil

1 small onion, grated

2 cups baby spinach

1 egg, beaten

2 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1 pound ground turkey (85% lean)

Tzatziki:

1 cup yogurt, preferably Greek

½ cucumber

1 large clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon finely chopped mint, optional

1 teaspoon olive oil

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease 1 large baking sheet or 2 medium sheets. In a large mixing bowl, combine breadcrumbs and milk and let sit a minute or two to allow crumbs to soak up the milk.

2. Meanwhile, heat a skillet with the oil. Add onion and cook 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and cook 2 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool slightly, then chop.

3. Add egg to mixing bowl and beat well. Add spinach mixture, garlic, salt, pepper, parsley, mint and feta. Form meat mixture into meatballs a little larger than walnuts, 1½ to 2 inches in diameter. Work quickly, and don't press hard when shaping the meatballs or else they will be unpleasantly dense. From time to time, wet your hands lightly to make rolling the meatballs easier. Place meatballs on baking sheet, spacing at least ½ inch apart. You should have 15 to 18 meatballs. (Meatballs can be made a day ahead, covered and kept refrigerated.)

4. Bake meatballs until cooked through (165 degrees in center) about 25 minutes, flipping once halfway through for best results.

5. Meanwhile make the tzatziki. Drain yogurt if necessary and place in a small bowl. Peel cucumber and remove seeds. Grate the remaining cucumber flesh, season generously with salt, and add to the yogurt in the bowl along with the garlic, mint and olive oil. Stir well and taste for salt and olive oil, adding more if desired.

6. Serve the turkey burgers drizzled with tzatziki.

Recipe from Michael Hastings