 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap: Fondue is an easy way to warm up to a loved one this Valentine's Day
0 comments
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Fondue is an easy way to warm up to a loved one this Valentine's Day

{{featured_button_text}}

Staying at home this Valentine’s Day is looking to be a popular choice considering the coronavirus pandemic. For those who want to celebrate at home with an activity that has its sweet rewards, consider fondue.

Chocolate fondue is easier to make than a cake, and it’s a lot of fun, too. You don’t have make it ahead of time, and it’s most fun when you make it with someone else.

Chocolate fondue follows the same basic technique as for cheese fondue but with chocolate and cream (or milk).

For dippers to pair with the chocolate, there are a variety of choices. You can use French bread. But you might want to use chunks of pound cake or angel food cake.

And chocolate fondue goes very well with such fruit as fresh strawberries, pineapple and bananas, as well as dried apricots. Marshmallows and shortbread cookies are other options.

Fondue does need to be eaten immediately. In fact, fondue must be kept hot throughout the serving process, because it will start to solidify once it begins to cool.

If you have a fondue pot with a Sterno container or tea candle to keep it hot, by all means use it. But a small pot of fondue for two may be eaten quickly enough that you don't need a heat source.

When the fondue is ready, do what I do: Quickly transfer the pot to the table with pot holders and eat it up as fast as you can.

It is helpful to have skewers or forks for dipping foods into the fondue.

If your bread slips off the fork and falls into the fondue, custom requires that you buy everyone a round of drinks — or kiss the man or woman on your left. The latter may be the preferred choice this week.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Chocolate Fondue

Makes 6 to 8 servings

10 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, either chopped or in chips

½ cup heavy cream (See Note)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In a small bowl, combine the chocolate, cream and vanilla. Microwave gradually, stirring in between each 20 to 30 second round, or heat in a double boiler, stirring until melted and completely smooth. Add more liquid if mixture seems too thick or curdled.

2. Serve immediately. Either place pan on hot pads on the table, or transfer mixture to a fondue pot or similar chafing dish, set at a low heat. Serve immediately, spearing bread, cake or fruit cubes onto long-handled forks (or skewers). If just placing pan on the table, you may have to return it to the stove briefly after a few minutes to reheat the fondue – it depends how fast you eat it.

Note: This recipe can be halved to serve two to four people. In place of the cream, you can use half-and-half, or milk with or without 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Milk without butter makes for a more intense fondue. Cream and butter make a softer, mellower fondue. Bittersweet chocolate also makes the fondue have a more intense chocolate flavor.

Recipe from Alice Medrich’s “A Year in Chocolate” (Warner Books)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The $15M 'Schitt's Creek' megamansion is up for sale - and it's magnificent

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News