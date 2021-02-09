Recipe Swap: Fondue is an easy way to warm up to a loved one this Valentine's Day

Staying at home this Valentine’s Day is looking to be a popular choice considering the coronavirus pandemic. For those who want to celebrate at home with an activity that has its sweet rewards, consider fondue.

Chocolate fondue is easier to make than a cake, and it’s a lot of fun, too. You don’t have make it ahead of time, and it’s most fun when you make it with someone else.

Chocolate fondue follows the same basic technique as for cheese fondue but with chocolate and cream (or milk).

For dippers to pair with the chocolate, there are a variety of choices. You can use French bread. But you might want to use chunks of pound cake or angel food cake.

And chocolate fondue goes very well with such fruit as fresh strawberries, pineapple and bananas, as well as dried apricots. Marshmallows and shortbread cookies are other options.

Fondue does need to be eaten immediately. In fact, fondue must be kept hot throughout the serving process, because it will start to solidify once it begins to cool.

If you have a fondue pot with a Sterno container or tea candle to keep it hot, by all means use it. But a small pot of fondue for two may be eaten quickly enough that you don't need a heat source.