Recipe Swap: Fresh berries, whipped cream make a cool cake for the Fourth

This easy but festive and colorful cake takes advantage of store-bought angel food cake.

With the addition of fresh berries and plenty of whipped cream, it makes a satisfying, cool and refreshing end to a Fourth of July meal.

It also can be made ahead. Just be sure to keep it in the fridge until ready to serve.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.