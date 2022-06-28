Recipe Swap: Fresh berries, whipped cream make a cool cake for the Fourth

This easy but festive and colorful cake takes advantage of store-bought angel food cake.
With the addition of fresh berries and plenty of whipped cream, it makes a satisfying, cool and refreshing end to a Fourth of July meal.
It also can be made ahead. Just be sure to keep it in the fridge until ready to serve.
Michael’s Red, White and Blue Cake
Makes about 10 servings
3 to 3½ cups strawberries, trimmed and sliced, divided use
3 to 3½ cups blueberries, divided use
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided use
6 tablespoons cornstarch
6 tablespoons water
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 angel food cake
1. Set aside a few blueberries and strawberry slices for garnish. Place the remaining strawberries and blueberries in two separate medium saucepans over medium heat. Add ½ cup sugar to each pot and bring to a simmer.
2. Stir the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Add half to each pot and simmer until thick, about 2 minutes. If the strawberries are not thick enough, mix 1 more teaspoon cornstarch with 1 more teaspoon water, then stir into strawberries and simmer 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool completely. (This can be done a day ahead; or if time is short, place berry mixtures in the freezer until slightly chilled.)
3. Whip the cream, adding the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar and the vanilla extract.
4. Cut the cake horizontally into 3 even layers. Place the first layer on a plate and cover with a layer of whipped cream. Add the layer of cooled blueberry filling. Top with second layer of cake. Cover with a layer of whipped cream, then the layer of strawberry filling.
5. Add the top layer of cake. Cover with whipped cream, then garnish as desired with the reserved fresh strawberries and blueberries. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
