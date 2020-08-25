Here is a rustic recipe akin to a cobbler that is a great way to use fresh figs, which are in season now. 

After cutting the raw figs in half,  you will need a food processor and blender.

Danny Meyer and Michael Romano included this recipe in their cookbook "Second Helpings from Union Square Cafe" (Harper Collins, 2001).

Romano says in the book that this also can be done in individual ramekins if desired.

Though the recipe calls for just a dusting of confectioners' sugar on top, this is also good topped with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

 

