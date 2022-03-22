 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Gouda and grapes add twist to a main-dish chicken salad

  • 0
Chicken and Radicchio Salad with Shaved Gouda

Chicken and Radicchio Salad with Shaved Gouda

 Michael Hastings

This chicken dish is perfect for a warm spring lunch or light supper. It uses radicchio and endive in place of lettuce, but feel free to substitute your favorite greens. The grapes and gouda cheese provide a sweet-salty counterpoint.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Chicken and Radicchio Salad with Shaved Gouda

Makes 4 servings

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs or 2 chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

5 tablespoons olive oil

4 radicchio stalks

2 celery stalks

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 head of curly endive, coarsely chopped

2 handfuls of seedless black grapes

Chopped fresh parsley

Gouda cheese

1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan and saute the chicken on medium-high heat until brown on both sides, about 2 minutes on each side. Reduce heat to medium-low, add a couple tablespoons of water and cook 5 to 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Remove to cutting board to cool slightly.

2. Meanwhile, cut the radicchio stalks lengthways down the middle and remove the core. Then cut them into strips. Remove the strings from the celery stalks and thinly slice the stalks on the diagonal. Place radicchio, celery and endive in a bowl.

3. Place mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, add and a pinch of salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisking until combined. Add remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, whisking constantly. Toss dressing with the radicchio mixture.

4. Chop the chicken into bite-size pieces. Divide the radicchio mixture between 4 plates, put the chicken and grapes on top, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley and finish with shavings of gouda.

Recipe adapted from Old Amsterdam

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Which way is the horse spinning? This viral optical illusion will make you dizzy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert