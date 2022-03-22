Recipe Swap: Gouda and grapes add twist to a main-dish chicken salad

This chicken dish is perfect for a warm spring lunch or light supper. It uses radicchio and endive in place of lettuce, but feel free to substitute your favorite greens. The grapes and gouda cheese provide a sweet-salty counterpoint.
Chicken and Radicchio Salad with Shaved Gouda
Makes 4 servings
4 boneless skinless chicken thighs or 2 chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
5 tablespoons olive oil
4 radicchio stalks
2 celery stalks
1 tablespoon mustard
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 tablespoon vinegar
Salt and pepper
1 head of curly endive, coarsely chopped
2 handfuls of seedless black grapes
Chopped fresh parsley
Gouda cheese
1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan and saute the chicken on medium-high heat until brown on both sides, about 2 minutes on each side. Reduce heat to medium-low, add a couple tablespoons of water and cook 5 to 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Remove to cutting board to cool slightly.
2. Meanwhile, cut the radicchio stalks lengthways down the middle and remove the core. Then cut them into strips. Remove the strings from the celery stalks and thinly slice the stalks on the diagonal. Place radicchio, celery and endive in a bowl.
3. Place mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, add and a pinch of salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisking until combined. Add remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, whisking constantly. Toss dressing with the radicchio mixture.
4. Chop the chicken into bite-size pieces. Divide the radicchio mixture between 4 plates, put the chicken and grapes on top, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley and finish with shavings of gouda.
Recipe adapted from Old Amsterdam
