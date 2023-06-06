Greek Potato Wedges offer a neat twist on the usual roasted potatoes.
The addition of lemon juice as well as some broth to the olive oil and seasonings means that the potatoes first steam in the oven before roasting and browning.
During the steaming and initial cooking, the potatoes absorb some of the broth and especially the lemon, making them super flavorful and quite lemony, complementing the garlic and oregano seasoning.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj