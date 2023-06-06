Greek Potato Wedges

Makes 6 servings

5 to 6 Yukon Gold or 3 russet potatoes, cut into long wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic or 1½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried rosemary (optional)

½ cup chicken broth or water

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl, toss potato wedges with oil, garlic, oregano, rosemary, broth and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste. When well coated, spread in a single layer on a sheet pan.

3. Bake 25 minutes, then flip, and bake about 20 minutes more, until all liquid is absorbed and potatoes are tender and golden brown. Serve with tzatziki or ketchup.

Recipe from Michael Hastings