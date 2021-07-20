 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Greek salad ingredients up the ante for avocado toast
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Greek salad ingredients up the ante for avocado toast

  • Updated
Greek avocado toast

Cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and feta are added to avocado in this Greek avocado toast.

 (Page Street Publishing

Americans have fallen in love with avocado toast in the past 10 years, so much so that even some of the most traditional diners have added it to menus that have remained unchanged for decades.

Well, now that we’re used to avocado toast, let me introduce you to Greek avocado toast. This is not the first recipe to add ingredients to the basic avocado toast, but it sure does push the limit for how much food you can pile on a slice of toast — kind of like the loaded potatoes that came on the scene 20 or 30 years ago.

It turns out that ingredients of the much-beloved Greek salad — cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and feta — all pair really well with avocado. Throw in a little lemon, garlic, onion and oregano, and, well, all of a sudden you have a real party going on inside your mouth.

Greek Avocado Toast

Makes 4 servings

2 ripe avocados, pits removed

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

¼ English cucumber, diced

5 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

½ small red onion, diced

¾ cup black olives, pitted and halved

Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling

1. In a medium bowl, add the flesh from the avocados and mash until chunky.

2. To the avocado, add half of the feta along with all of the garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Mash until well combined.

3. Divide the avocado mixture among the four slices of toast and spread evenly with a fork.

4. Top with the diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, onion and olives. Sprinkle with the remaining feta. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and serve.

Recipe from "I Heart Cheese: A Cookbook" by Michael Metaxa-Albu (Page Street Publishing)

