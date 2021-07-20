Recipe Swap: Greek salad ingredients up the ante for avocado toast

Americans have fallen in love with avocado toast in the past 10 years, so much so that even some of the most traditional diners have added it to menus that have remained unchanged for decades.

Well, now that we’re used to avocado toast, let me introduce you to Greek avocado toast. This is not the first recipe to add ingredients to the basic avocado toast, but it sure does push the limit for how much food you can pile on a slice of toast — kind of like the loaded potatoes that came on the scene 20 or 30 years ago.

It turns out that ingredients of the much-beloved Greek salad — cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and feta — all pair really well with avocado. Throw in a little lemon, garlic, onion and oregano, and, well, all of a sudden you have a real party going on inside your mouth.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.