Recipe Swap: Grilled corn and onion add oomph to summer squash gratin

Ashley Christensen and Kaitlyn Goalen put a new spin on squash casserole in their recent cookbook “It’s Always Freezer Season” (Ten Speed Press, 2021).
Actually, this is more than a squash casserole, incorporating zucchini, tomatoes and more.
The twist here is grilling the vegetables before assembling the gratin. Also, Christensen recommends a binder that’s a corn custard of sorts made by blending corn kernels, mayonnaise, cream, mustard, horseradish, milk, thyme and basil. It makes for a flavorful base for the vegetables.
Charred Corn, Squash and Onion Gratin
Makes 4 to 6 servings
8 ears corn, husked
Vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
4 zucchini or other summer squash
4 Vidalia onions
2 pounds tomatoes
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
½ cup whole milk
½ cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons chopped thyme
12 fresh basil leaves
8 ounces sharp white cheddar, shredded
8 ounces chevre (goat cheese), feta or more cheddar
1. Heat grill over high heat. Lightly oil corn. Cut zucchini lengthwise and lightly oil. Halve onions and lightly oil. Season all with salt and pepper. Grill vegetables, turning, until lightly charred.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut corn from cobs. Slice zucchini ¼ inch thick. Thinly slice onions.
3. Core the tomatoes and cut into ¼-inch-thick slices. Lay in single layer on baking sheet, add salt and pepper and let stand 10 minutes. Transfer to salad spinner and spin to remove excess juice.
4. In a blender, combine a fourth of the corn kernels plus the mayonnaise, cream, mustard, horseradish, milk, thyme and basil. Blend until smooth.
5. In a 9-by-13-inch or similar baking dish, layer a third of the tomato, followed by half of the zucchini, onion and corn. Top with half of the cheeses. Repeats with half of remaining tomato and all of the remaining zucchini, onion, corn and two cheeses. Finish with last of the tomato. Pour custard on top. Bake for 40 minutes, rotating dish 180 degrees halfway through. Serve hot. To freeze, cool to room temperature, wrap dish in two layers of plastic wrap and freeze up to 3 months.
Recipe adapted from “It’s Always Freezer Season” (Ten Speed Press)
