Recipe Swap: Grilled corn and onion add oomph to summer squash gratin

Ashley Christensen and Kaitlyn Goalen put a new spin on squash casserole in their recent cookbook “It’s Always Freezer Season” (Ten Speed Press, 2021).

Actually, this is more than a squash casserole, incorporating zucchini, tomatoes and more.

The twist here is grilling the vegetables before assembling the gratin. Also, Christensen recommends a binder that’s a corn custard of sorts made by blending corn kernels, mayonnaise, cream, mustard, horseradish, milk, thyme and basil. It makes for a flavorful base for the vegetables.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

