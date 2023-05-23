Grilled Salmon With Spicy Yogurt Drizzle

Makes 4 servings

4 skin-on salmon fillets

Olive oil

Ground cumin

Smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

For the yogurt drizzle:

1 cup plain whole-milk, Greek-style yogurt

1 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon pressed or minced garlic

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon honey

Lemon wedges

1. Heat the grill. Brush salmon with oil on all sides. Sprinkle top with a light coating of cumin and paprika, then add salt and pepper to taste. Grill, covered, skin side down, until salmon is just medium (translucent in the center). Let rest 2 minutes before serving.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir the yogurt, coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne and garlic until combined. Add the oil, lemon juice and honey, then whisk until smooth. If very thick, add a tablespoon or water to thin to sauce consistency.

Serve the salmon drizzled with the yogurt, with lemon wedges on the side.

Recipe from Michael Hastings