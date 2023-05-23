This recipe for grilled salmon gets a cool and refreshing touch from a drizzle of seasoned yogurt.
Cumin, paprika, coriander and garlic flavor the thick, Greek-style yogurt, which is thinned with olive oil, lemon juice and a bit of water, as needed.
A touch of honey helps balance all the spice flavors.
Grilled Salmon With Spicy Yogurt Drizzle
Makes 4 servings
4 skin-on salmon fillets
Olive oil
Ground cumin
Smoked paprika
Salt and pepper
For the yogurt drizzle:
1 cup plain whole-milk, Greek-style yogurt
1 teaspoons ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ to ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon pressed or minced garlic
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon honey
Lemon wedges
1. Heat the grill. Brush salmon with oil on all sides. Sprinkle top with a light coating of cumin and paprika, then add salt and pepper to taste. Grill, covered, skin side down, until salmon is just medium (translucent in the center). Let rest 2 minutes before serving.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir the yogurt, coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne and garlic until combined. Add the oil, lemon juice and honey, then whisk until smooth. If very thick, add a tablespoon or water to thin to sauce consistency.
Serve the salmon drizzled with the yogurt, with lemon wedges on the side.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
