Recipe Swap: Irish stew warms the heart and soul for St. Patrick's Day

I don’t make Irish Stew every St. Patrick’s Day, but when I do, I realize it sure gives corned beef and cabbage a run for its money, at least for me.

So, if you love lamb as much as I do, give this a try.

The carrots and parsley may not be traditional, but I like them.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

