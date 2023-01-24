Recipe Swap: Italian wedding soup marries the flavors of meatballs, Parmesan and more

Italian Wedding Soup

Makes 8 servings

For the meatballs:

1 slice fresh white bread, crust trimmed, bread torn into small pieces (or ½ cup panko)

1 tablespoon or so water or milk

1 beaten egg

½ onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan

8 ounces ground beef

8 ounces ground pork or bulk Italian sausage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

10 to 12 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup ditalini or other small pasta

5 ounces fresh spinach (See Note), coarsely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Parmesan for garnish

1. For the meatballs, heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Moisten bread crumbs with water or milk. When liquid is absorbed, add beaten egg, onion, garlic, parsley, bread, Parmesan, 1 teaspoon and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add beef and pork and use your hands to thoroughly combine ingredients. With your hands or a spoon, form mixture into 1- to 1¼-inch meatballs, transferring them to baking sheet. You should have 40 to 50. Bake about 15 minutes, until lightly browned.

2. Meanwhile, for the soup, heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. Add 10 cups broth and bring to a simmer. For a thinner soup, use 12 cups broth.

3. Stir in meatballs and pasta and cook until pasta is just barely tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add spinach and cook until wilted and tender, about 3 minutes.

4. Season soup to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with Parmesan.

Note: Escarole or curly endive can be substituted for the spinach, but it will need to cook a few minutes longer, so add it earlier, at the same time as the pasta.

This soup is also good garnished with some fresh parsley or dill.

Recipe by Michael Hastings