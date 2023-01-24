 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Italian wedding soup marries the flavors of meatballs, Parmesan and more

Italian Wedding soup is soup for the soul, indeed, combining meatballs and cheese in a garlicky broth. It even is fairly nutritious, thanks to the addition of a healthy dose of greens.

Contrary to some people’s assumptions, this is not a soup served at weddings. Instead, the Italian name minestra maritata — literally “married soup” — refers to the way the flavors blend together, or marry.

The meatballs are small here so they fit on a soup spoon, but you can get 40 or more out a pound of meat here.

For the meat, a blend of beef and pork tends to offer the best overall flavor, though bulk Italian sausage can stand in for the pork.

If using dry breadcrumbs instead of fresh bread in the meatballs, moisten them with a little water or milk before mixing the meatballs.

Parmesan also helps flavor the meatballs and the finished soup.

Italian Wedding Soup

Makes 8 servings

For the meatballs:

1 slice fresh white bread, crust trimmed, bread torn into small pieces (or ½ cup panko)

1 tablespoon or so water or milk

1 beaten egg

½ onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan

8 ounces ground beef

8 ounces ground pork or bulk Italian sausage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

10 to 12 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup ditalini or other small pasta

5 ounces fresh spinach (See Note), coarsely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Parmesan for garnish

1. For the meatballs, heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Moisten bread crumbs with water or milk. When liquid is absorbed, add beaten egg, onion, garlic, parsley, bread, Parmesan, 1 teaspoon and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add beef and pork and use your hands to thoroughly combine ingredients. With your hands or a spoon, form mixture into 1- to 1¼-inch meatballs, transferring them to baking sheet. You should have 40 to 50. Bake about 15 minutes, until lightly browned.

2. Meanwhile, for the soup, heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. Add 10 cups broth and bring to a simmer. For a thinner soup, use 12 cups broth.

3. Stir in meatballs and pasta and cook until pasta is just barely tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add spinach and cook until wilted and tender, about 3 minutes.

4. Season soup to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with Parmesan.

Note: Escarole or curly endive can be substituted for the spinach, but it will need to cook a few minutes longer, so add it earlier, at the same time as the pasta.  

This soup is also good garnished with some fresh parsley or dill.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

