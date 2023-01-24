Recipe Swap: Italian wedding soup marries the flavors of meatballs, Parmesan and more

Italian Wedding soup is soup for the soul, indeed, combining meatballs and cheese in a garlicky broth. It even is fairly nutritious, thanks to the addition of a healthy dose of greens.
Contrary to some people’s assumptions, this is not a soup served at weddings. Instead, the Italian name minestra maritata — literally “married soup” — refers to the way the flavors blend together, or marry.
The meatballs are small here so they fit on a soup spoon, but you can get 40 or more out a pound of meat here.
For the meat, a blend of beef and pork tends to offer the best overall flavor, though bulk Italian sausage can stand in for the pork.
If using dry breadcrumbs instead of fresh bread in the meatballs, moisten them with a little water or milk before mixing the meatballs.
Parmesan also helps flavor the meatballs and the finished soup.
