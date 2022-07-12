 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Juicy turkey burgers go Greek with spinach, oregano, garlic and feta

Most people are skeptical of turkey burgers, and with good reason.

It’s easy to make a turkey burger that’s as dry as sawdust and as appetizing as cardboard.

Much harder is to make a turkey burger that’s juicy and mouth-watering the way the best burgers are.

But TV host and cookbook author Sara Moulton has succeeded in making a juicy, flavorful turkey burger with the help of such Greek and Mediterranean flavors as garlic, oregano, feta and spinach. The real key to these burgers is that the spinach and feta go inside the burger, helping to keep it moist.

Note that Moulton calls for ground turkey, not specifically ground turkey breast. Meat labeled simply ground turkey tends to be a combination of white and dark meat — and the presence of some dark meat with its slightly higher fat content also helps to keep the meat moist.

The spinach is sautéed with onion first before being mixed with the feta, oregano, turkey, salt and pepper.

Also key to the flavor is a sauce that Moulton makes with mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon and chopped pepperoncini — the latter giving the mixture a serious boost of flavor.

Moulton calls for these to be grilled, but I cooked them indoors in a cast-iron skillet with good results. The key with either cooking method is to not overcook the meat. You don’t want to eat pink turkey meat, but you don’t want to cook it a second longer than needed, either.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Greek-Style Turkey Burgers

Makes 4 to 5 burgers

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ cup finely chopped onion

5 ounces baby spinach

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced seeded pepperoncini

1 tablespoon liquid from the pepperoncini jar

1 to 2 teaspoons lemon juice, or to taste

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3 ounces crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

1 pound ground turkey

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 whole-wheat or white hamburger buns, toasted

1. Heat the grill to medium, if grilling. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Reduce the heat to medium low, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

2. Increase the heat to medium high, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and the spinach and cook, stirring, until the spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper and transfer the mixture to a bowl. Chill in the refrigerator until cooled to room temperature. Wipe out the skillet if you plan to cook the burgers on the stove.

3. Meanwhile, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, pepperoncini, pepperoncini liquid, lemon juice, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste in a small bowl and set aside.

4. Once the spinach has cooled, remove it from the refrigerator and add the feta, oregano, ground turkey, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Mix well and shape into 4 or 5 patties, each about ½-inch thick.

5. Spray the burgers lightly with olive oil cooking spray, then grill or cook on the stove in a cast-iron pan over medium heat until just cooked through, about 6 minutes on each side.

6. Spread some of the yogurt sauce on the bottom half of each bun, then top with a burger. Spoon the remaining sauce over the burgers and top with the remaining bun halves. Serve immediately.

Recipe adapted from Sara Moulton

