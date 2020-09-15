Lemon drops are a simple but delicious Italian cookie. They are called biscotti all-Uovo in Italian, which mean cookies rich with eggs. But their predominant flavor is lemon. And note that these are not what Americans called “biscotti” but just a regular sugar cookie.

This recipe comes from “Sweet Sicily: The Story of an Island and Her Pastries” (HarperColllins, 2001) by Victoria Granof.

 

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments