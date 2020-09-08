Green Goddess salad dressing is one of those old but good recipes in danger of being forgotten.

It dates to the 19th century, when it was invented at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The recipe below comes from the Herbfarm restaurant outside Seattle, and a 2000 cookbook by chef Jerry Traunfeld.

The restaurant had substantial kitchen gardens and was known for working fresh herbs into every course.

Green Goddess is a pretty versatile dressing. Originally made with mayonnaise, this is a lighter version made with the cook’s choice of sour cream or yogurt. Try it as a dip with fresh vegetables, or in chicken salad.

