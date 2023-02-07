Chipotle Bacon Loaded Potatoes

Makes 4 to 8 servings

4 to 5 russet potatoes (See Note)

Vegetable oil

6 strips bacon

2 to 4 tablespoons butter, melted

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup sour cream

¼ to ½ cup buttermilk, milk or heavy cream

2 tablespoons minced chipotle in adobo, or more to taste

1 bunch scallions, divided use

1 to 1½ cups grated sharp cheddar, divided use

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil. Rub potatoes lightly with oil (which will help crisp the skin) and place on lined pan. Bake until easily pierced with a knife, about 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, cook bacon in skillet or oven until crisp. Drain, crumble and set aside.

3. Remove potatoes from oven. As soon as they are cool enough to handle, slice lengthwise. Scoop out center of each half, leaving a roughly ¼-inch border, and place flesh in a medium mixing bowl. (If serving immediately, return hollowed potatoes to oven for up to 10 minutes to keep crisp.)

4. To the bowl, add butter and salt and pepper and stir well. Then stir in sour cream, buttermilk, chipotle, half of the scallions and half of the cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Fill hollowed potatoes and top with remaining cheese, scallions and bacon. Return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes to melt cheese.

Note: If you like your stuffed potatoes mounded, cook a fifth one and use all of it in the bowl of filling.

Recipe from Michael Hastings