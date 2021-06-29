Recipe Swap: Macaroni salad is a classic for summer picnics, cookouts

This recipe includes all of the classic flavors of macaroni salad, and it has extra crunch from the load of raw vegetables. Be sure to mix the dressing and macaroni while the noodles are still a bit warm, because then the noodles absorb some of the dressing making every bite more flavorful.

Using the full cup of mayonnaise will produce a traditional macaroni salad. For a lighter dish, try starting with ½ cup of mayo.

I also sometimes lighten this by replacing up to 50% of the mayonnaise with light or regular sour cream. More sour cream than that lessens the creamy texture.

But a modest amount of sour cream allows me to keep the pasta well coated and moist without getting the greasy effect of too much mayo. So for this recipe, you might try ½ cup mayo plus ¼ cup sour cream.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.