Recipe Swap: Macaroni salad is a classic for summer picnics, cookouts

This recipe includes all of the classic flavors of macaroni salad, and it has extra crunch from the load of raw vegetables. Be sure to mix the dressing and macaroni while the noodles are still a bit warm, because then the noodles absorb some of the dressing making every bite more flavorful.
Using the full cup of mayonnaise will produce a traditional macaroni salad. For a lighter dish, try starting with ½ cup of mayo.
I also sometimes lighten this by replacing up to 50% of the mayonnaise with light or regular sour cream. More sour cream than that lessens the creamy texture.
But a modest amount of sour cream allows me to keep the pasta well coated and moist without getting the greasy effect of too much mayo. So for this recipe, you might try ½ cup mayo plus ¼ cup sour cream.
Macaroni Salad
Makes 4 to 6 servings
8 ounces elbow macaroni (about 1¾ cups)
½ to 1 cup light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons pickle juice (or 1 tablespoon sugar plus 2 tablespoons vinegar)
2 teaspoons mustard (optional)
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup thinly sliced celery (about 2 small to medium ribs)
½ cup finely chopped green bell pepper (about ½ large pepper)
½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper (about ½ large pepper)
½ cup finely chopped sweet onion (about ½ medium onion)
3 to 4 tablespoons sweet pickle relish or finely chopped bread and butter pickles (optional)
Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
1. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain, rinse and cool to warm.
2. Combine ½ cup mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper in large bowl. Stir in macaroni while it is still slightly warm. Stir in celery, bell peppers and onion, and the relish and pepper, if using. If desired, stir in more mayonnaise to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature (but be sure to refrigerate within two hours.)
Recipe from Michael Hastings
