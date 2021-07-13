Recipe Swap: Mayo-free tuna salad takes its cue from Italian cuisine

Like most Americans, I have fond childhood memories of tuna salad.

But like a lot of people who are many years past childhood, I don’t eat a lot of it.

If I run across it, I usually enjoy it. But it’s not something I’m likely to make for myself.

There is another type of tuna salad that appeals more to my adult tastebuds and that I am more likely to make at home. It’s good with regular supermarket brands of tuna — preferably solid white albacore. But it’s even better if you can find an Italian brand of tuna packed in good-quality olive oil.

This recipe is modeled on Italian tuna salad, which skips the mayonnaise in favor of a lemony vinaigrette. It’s filling because it mixes the tuna with white beans. And it gets its flavor not only from lemon juice but also from capers. Fresh parsley and red onion contribute a little bit to the party, too.

You also can switch it up with some Dijon mustard, fresh tomatoes, mint or basil and other variations.

So, if you’re looking for something light but filling for your summer lunches, give tuna and white bean salad a try.

