Chicken with Olives and Potatoes

Makes 4 to 8 servings

1 4-pound chicken, giblets removed

Coarse salt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds small, baby or fingerling potatoes

6 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup good-quality green olives, pitted if desired

Zest and slices from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 onion, sliced

Chicken broth or water

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees.

2. If potatoes are more than 2 inches in diameter, halve them. Toss potatoes in a large bowl with oil and 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

3. Combine lemon zest, garlic, thyme, oregano, 3 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Stir in a tablespoon or two of olive oil.

4. Trim any excess skin from the chicken. Using sharp kitchen shears, cut the chicken down one side of the backbone, through the ribs. Make a second cut on the other side of the backbone. Remove and discard backbone. If needed, use a knife to crack the breastbone to help flatten the chicken, using the heel of your hand. Rub the chicken all over with the lemon-zest mixture, getting under the skin of the leg, thigh and breast as much as possible without tearing the skin.

5. Place the lemon and onion slices in the middle of a large rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan. Top with the chicken, skin side up, then scatter the potatoes and olives around. Pour about ½ cup broth or water around the pan. Roast about 45 minutes, until potatoes and chicken are fully cooked, with the meat at the thickest part registering 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer.

6. Let chicken rest 10 to 15 minutes, then cut into serving pieces. (If the potatoes need more cooking, transfer chicken to a cutting board and return pan to the oven.) Serve with potatoes and olives. If desired, strain the juices and pass at the table.

Note: This recipe also can be made with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, but the potatoes will need to be halved and the cooking time reduced to about 40 minutes.

Recipe from Michael Hastings