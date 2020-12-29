 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Mexican chilaquiles is as satisfying for dinner as it is for breakfast
In Mexico, chilaquiles is essentially a dish for leftovers. It starts with stale corn tortillas. They are torn or cut up and fried, then immersed in a chile sauce with cheese and cream.

Chilaquiles is a versatile dish, a kind of quick casserole that can have different fillings. Shredded chicken, as used in the recipe below, is common. 

This hearty dish is served for breakfast in Mexico, but it's just as satisfying for dinner.

In the recipe below, from Diana Kennedy's "The Essential Cuisines of Mexico" (Clarkson Potter), the chicken and sauce can be prepared ahead, leaving assembly for the last minute. In fact, you can use rotisserie or other leftover chicken if you have it on hand, as well as some store-bought salsa.

The same goes for the chips. You could use store-bought, but the time and effort spent making fresh chips is well worth it.

For lunch or dinner, serve with a green salad to round out the meal.

Chilaquiles Veracruzanos

Makes: 4 servings

For the chicken:

1 bone-in chicken breast, or 2 large chicken legs

Salt to taste

1 large garlic clove

¼ cup roughly chopped onion

2 sprigs cilantro

2 sprigs fresh mint, or 1 scant tablespoon dried

2 cups water

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 ancho or other dried chile, seeds and veins removed

8 ounces chopped tomatoes (about 1½ cups)

1 large garlic clove

Salt to taste

¼ cup water

1 cup chicken broth (from cooking the chicken)

For the tortillas:

Vegetable oil for frying

12 stale corn tortillas, each cut into 6 pieces

For the assembly:

1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream slightly thinned with milk

1 avocado, peeled, cubed and tossed with a simple vinaigrette (See Note)

1 cup thinly sliced white onion

3 ounces (about ⅓ cup) queso fresco, crumbled, or other cheese

1. For the chicken, put the chicken, salt, garlic, onion, cilantro and mint in a large saucepan with the water. Bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer until the chicken is just cooked, about 20 minutes for the breast or 25 to 30 minutes for the legs. Let the chicken cool in the broth. When the meat is cool enough to handle, discard bones and skin, and shred the meat. Strain and reserve the broth. (The broth will be used later in the sauce.)

2. For the sauce, heat the oil in a skillet. Add the chile and fry 1 minute on each side, flattening a bit with a spatula. Remove to a heatproof bowl and cover with hot water. Let it soak 5 to 10 minutes to soften. Leave the oil in the pan.

3. Drain the chile and put it in a blender with all of the other sauce ingredients except the broth.  Blend until smooth. 

4. Place the sauce in the same skillet and cook over high heat, about 3 minutes. Stir and scrape the bottom to avoid any sticking and burning. Add the broth and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat, taste and adjust the seasoning. Set aside. 

5. For the tortillas, place the vegetable oil in a Dutch oven or other pot to a depth of 2 inches and heat to 350 to 375 degrees. Working in about 3 batches, fry the tortilla pieces, stirring so they cook evenly, just until stiff but not brown. Drain well.

6. For the assembly, return the skillet with the sauce to the heat, bringing to a simmer, stirring. Stir in the tortillas and cook on medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, or until most of the sauce has been absorbed and the tortilla pieces are just beginning to soften. Stir almost constantly or the sauce and tortillas will stick and burn.

7. Transfer chilaquiles into a serving dish, top with shredded chicken, sour cream, avocado, onion and cheese. Serve immediately.

Note: You can use the avocado plain, but a touch of vinaigrette brightens the whole dish. You can improvise with a squeeze of lime juice, thin film of olive oil and dash of salt. 

