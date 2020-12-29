Recipe Swap: Mexican chilaquiles is as satisfying for dinner as it is for breakfast

Chilaquiles Veracruzanos
Makes: 4 servings
For the chicken:
1 bone-in chicken breast, or 2 large chicken legs
Salt to taste
1 large garlic clove
¼ cup roughly chopped onion
2 sprigs cilantro
2 sprigs fresh mint, or 1 scant tablespoon dried
2 cups water
For the sauce:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 ancho or other dried chile, seeds and veins removed
8 ounces chopped tomatoes (about 1½ cups)
1 large garlic clove
Salt to taste
¼ cup water
1 cup chicken broth (from cooking the chicken)
For the tortillas:
Vegetable oil for frying
12 stale corn tortillas, each cut into 6 pieces
For the assembly:
1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream slightly thinned with milk
1 avocado, peeled, cubed and tossed with a simple vinaigrette (See Note)
1 cup thinly sliced white onion
3 ounces (about ⅓ cup) queso fresco, crumbled, or other cheese
1. For the chicken, put the chicken, salt, garlic, onion, cilantro and mint in a large saucepan with the water. Bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer until the chicken is just cooked, about 20 minutes for the breast or 25 to 30 minutes for the legs. Let the chicken cool in the broth. When the meat is cool enough to handle, discard bones and skin, and shred the meat. Strain and reserve the broth. (The broth will be used later in the sauce.)
2. For the sauce, heat the oil in a skillet. Add the chile and fry 1 minute on each side, flattening a bit with a spatula. Remove to a heatproof bowl and cover with hot water. Let it soak 5 to 10 minutes to soften. Leave the oil in the pan.
3. Drain the chile and put it in a blender with all of the other sauce ingredients except the broth. Blend until smooth.
4. Place the sauce in the same skillet and cook over high heat, about 3 minutes. Stir and scrape the bottom to avoid any sticking and burning. Add the broth and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat, taste and adjust the seasoning. Set aside.
5. For the tortillas, place the vegetable oil in a Dutch oven or other pot to a depth of 2 inches and heat to 350 to 375 degrees. Working in about 3 batches, fry the tortilla pieces, stirring so they cook evenly, just until stiff but not brown. Drain well.
6. For the assembly, return the skillet with the sauce to the heat, bringing to a simmer, stirring. Stir in the tortillas and cook on medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, or until most of the sauce has been absorbed and the tortilla pieces are just beginning to soften. Stir almost constantly or the sauce and tortillas will stick and burn.
7. Transfer chilaquiles into a serving dish, top with shredded chicken, sour cream, avocado, onion and cheese. Serve immediately.
Note: You can use the avocado plain, but a touch of vinaigrette brightens the whole dish. You can improvise with a squeeze of lime juice, thin film of olive oil and dash of salt.