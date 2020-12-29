Recipe Swap: Mexican chilaquiles is as satisfying for dinner as it is for breakfast

In Mexico, chilaquiles is essentially a dish for leftovers. It starts with stale corn tortillas. They are torn or cut up and fried, then immersed in a chile sauce with cheese and cream.

Chilaquiles is a versatile dish, a kind of quick casserole that can have different fillings. Shredded chicken, as used in the recipe below, is common.

This hearty dish is served for breakfast in Mexico, but it's just as satisfying for dinner.

In the recipe below, from Diana Kennedy's "The Essential Cuisines of Mexico" (Clarkson Potter), the chicken and sauce can be prepared ahead, leaving assembly for the last minute. In fact, you can use rotisserie or other leftover chicken if you have it on hand, as well as some store-bought salsa.

The same goes for the chips. You could use store-bought, but the time and effort spent making fresh chips is well worth it.

For lunch or dinner, serve with a green salad to round out the meal.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.