Recipe Swap: Mustard forms a flavorful base for a coating for grilled chicken

Mustard makes the base for a good wet rub for grilled meats, especially chicken, but also pork.

In the accompanying recipe, I make a wet paste of Dijon or spicy brown mustard plus lemon juice and garlic. Those three ingredients, plus salt and pepper, are all I need to create a deeply satisfying flavor on bone-in thighs and legs.

