Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Mustard forms a flavorful base for a coating for grilled chicken

Mustardy grilled chicken uses a paste of Dijon or spicy brown mustard, lemon juice and garlic.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Mustard makes the base for a good wet rub for grilled meats, especially chicken, but also pork.

In the accompanying recipe, I make a wet paste of Dijon or spicy brown mustard plus lemon juice and garlic. Those three ingredients, plus salt and pepper, are all I need to create a deeply satisfying flavor on bone-in thighs and legs.

Mustardy Grilled Chicken

Makes 6 to 12 servings

½ cup Dijon or spicy brown mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 large garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper

6 large skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 2½ pounds)

6 chicken drumsticks

1. Whisk mustard, lemon juice and garlic in a medium bowl. Add about 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste. Mix well. Spread the mixture all over the chicken. Transfer mixture to a plate or baking sheet. For best results, let chick rest at room temperature 1 to 2 hours, or refrigerated up to 24 hours.

2. Heat grill to medium. Brush grill grate with oil. Grill chicken, turning occasionally and moving to a cooler part of the grill if browning too quickly, until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

