Recipe Swap: New England clam chowder is an all-time classic

If you’re looking for a satisfying fall or winter soup, consider a creamy, chunky chowder. The classic, of course, is New England clam chowder.
Though this is really delicious with fresh clams, you can make an awfully tasty chowder with good-quality canned clams.
If you want to substitute fresh clams, you’ll need about 24. I recommend cooking them separately so you can strain the liquid through cheesecloth to separate any grit and remove the shells. Be sure to use all that fresh clam juice in the chowder!
I also sometimes mix some fresh clams with canned with good results.
New England Clam Chowder
Makes 4 servings
2 slices bacon, diced
1 tablespoon butter
1 onion, finely chopped
1 stalk celery, very finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon dried thyme
3 6.5-ounce cans minced clams
3 medium white potatoes, peeled and diced
1 8-ounce bottle vegetable broth, clam juice or water
3 to 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups half-and-half
Salt and pepper
Chopped parsley for garnish (optional)
1. Place diced bacon in a soup pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring 3 minutes until fat begins to liquefy in pot. Do not brown. Add butter, onion, celery and garlic. Cook, stirring, about 5 minutes, until onion has softened.
2. Add bay leaves, thyme, clams with their juices, and potatoes. Add a little broth, clam juice or water, up to 1 cup, to just barely cover the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and simmer uncovered 8 to 10 minutes, just until potatoes are tender.
3. In a bowl, whisk flour and half-and-half until smooth. Pour into soup while stirring. Simmer, stirring often, about 5 minutes, until soup thickens and raw-flour taste disappears. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve. Garnish with parsley if desired.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
