Recipe Swap: Orange glaze for ham gets a little kick from mustard, black and red peppers

Sweet glazes go so well with holiday hams, but sometimes they need a little balance to all that sugary goodness.

The ham itself usually supplies the salt to balance the sugar, but in the recipe below a little piquant spicy kick really helps even the score, producing a holiday entree that is simultaneously sweet, savory and spicy.

Mustard makes a great counterpoint to marmalade. And the addition of both black and cayenne peppers seals the deal.

You may want to use all of the glaze on the ham, or save some to pass at the table.

