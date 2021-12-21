Recipe Swap: Orange glaze for ham gets a little kick from mustard, black and red peppers

Sweet glazes go so well with holiday hams, but sometimes they need a little balance to all that sugary goodness.
The ham itself usually supplies the salt to balance the sugar, but in the recipe below a little piquant spicy kick really helps even the score, producing a holiday entree that is simultaneously sweet, savory and spicy.
Mustard makes a great counterpoint to marmalade. And the addition of both black and cayenne peppers seals the deal.
You may want to use all of the glaze on the ham, or save some to pass at the table.
Orange Marmalade Ham
Makes 8 to 10 servings
1 spiral-cut, bone-in, smoked ham (fully cooked, 9 to 12 pounds)
½ cup orange marmalade
¼ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1. Heat oven to 275 degrees. Place the ham, flat-side down in a shallow baking dish. Cover with foil and bake until it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees. Plan on about 2 hours.
2. While the ham is cooking, prepare the glaze. In a medium bowl, whisk together orange zest, orange juice, bourbon, maple syrup, mustard, sugar black pepper and cayenne. (If desired, first warm the marmalade in a saucepan or microwave just enough to facilitate mixing with the other ingredients.
3. Once the ham is heated through, remove the foil and increase oven temperature to 375 degrees. Spoon or brush most of the glaze over the top and sides of the ham. Return to oven and bake uncovered about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and brush with remaining glaze, or pass the remaining glaze at the table.
Recipe by Michael Hastings
