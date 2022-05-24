 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Panko crust gives a quick but elegant touch to salmon

Salmon may be a treat for many people’s food budgets, but the nice part about it is it is takes so little effort to turn it into restaurant-worthy meal fit for company or a special occasion.

I particularly like to roast salmon, as the oven provides even heat for even cooking. In the recipe below, I give the salmon a brief head-start on the stove, partially to crisp the skin, before finishing it in the oven. Between the stovetop and oven, the fish cooks in about 10 minutes — for medium doneness, which I highly recommend for juicy and tender salmon. Medium-rare is good, too, if you like fish less down. Even if you tend to like your fish well done, try salmon at nothing beyond medium well.

My topping combines a lot of favorite topping ingredients all into one. I smear the salmon with mustard plus just enough maple syrup to tame the mustard’s bite. Double the syrup amount if you like to taste a bit of sweetness.

I also season it with a touch of smoked paprika for smokiness, in addition to salt and pepper.

Then I make a panko breadcrumb mixture with more smoked paprika, lemon zest and parsley. You could add garlic, too, or substitute cilantro for the parsley.

Some hot rice and roasted asparagus make good accompaniments.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Maple-Dijon Panko-Crusted Salmon

Makes 4 servings

⅔ cup panko breadcrumbs

Zest of 1 lemon

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped parsley

Smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

4 salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each, skin on)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Lemon wedges

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, toss the panko, lemon zest, parsley, and about ½ teaspoon each of paprika, salt and pepper. Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil until evenly combined.

2. Generously the salmon fillets with salt and pepper; add a touch of paprika. Drizzle each fillet with a bit of syrup, then brush with mustard, swirling the syrup and mustard together to evenly cover the tops of the fillets. Divide the panko mixture among the fillets and gently press down to help the mixture adhere.

3. Heat a 12-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and, as soon as the oil is hot, add the salmon, skin side down. Sear the fillets for about 3 minutes, then transfer to oven (still skin side down) and cook 5 to 8 minutes, depending on thickness and desired doneness. (Salmon is at its most tender and juicy served medium, when the fish is semi-translucent in the center.)

4. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

