Recipe Swap: Panko crust gives a quick but elegant touch to salmon

Salmon may be a treat for many people’s food budgets, but the nice part about it is it is takes so little effort to turn it into restaurant-worthy meal fit for company or a special occasion.

I particularly like to roast salmon, as the oven provides even heat for even cooking. In the recipe below, I give the salmon a brief head-start on the stove, partially to crisp the skin, before finishing it in the oven. Between the stovetop and oven, the fish cooks in about 10 minutes — for medium doneness, which I highly recommend for juicy and tender salmon. Medium-rare is good, too, if you like fish less down. Even if you tend to like your fish well done, try salmon at nothing beyond medium well.

My topping combines a lot of favorite topping ingredients all into one. I smear the salmon with mustard plus just enough maple syrup to tame the mustard’s bite. Double the syrup amount if you like to taste a bit of sweetness.

I also season it with a touch of smoked paprika for smokiness, in addition to salt and pepper.

Then I make a panko breadcrumb mixture with more smoked paprika, lemon zest and parsley. You could add garlic, too, or substitute cilantro for the parsley.

Some hot rice and roasted asparagus make good accompaniments.

