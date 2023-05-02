Once you try Parmesan potatoes, prepare to get a little obsessed.
This simple recipe for baked potatoes with Parmesan and other seasoning can be addictive. Not only is the flavor great (even with less expensive, pre-grated cheese), but it also has a great texture of a crispy, cheesy crust paired with a creamy interior.
The secret to that texture is cooking the potatoes with the cut, cheese-coated side down.
This recipe is best with all-purpose potatoes, such as Yukon golds or medium whites, not baking potatoes. Note that the time and temperature may need to be adjusted depending on the potatoes’ size.
