Parmesan Potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Pinch cayenne

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons dried herbs, such as rosemary, basil and parsley

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1½ to 2 pounds small to medium all-purpose potatoes

Chives or green onions, optional

Sour cream, optional

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread oil over bottom of 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

2. In a small bowl, mix salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic, paprika, herbs and Parmesan. Spread in pan with oil to create an evenly layered paste.

3. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. If desired, score a diamond or crosshatch pattern about a ¼ inch deep in cut side of potatoes to help seasonings spread inside the potatoes; be careful not to cut the skin. Press cut side of potatoes into herb mixture. Spray tops with cooking spray and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Bake 30 to 45 minutes, until potatoes are tender and bottom sides form a nice crust. (If using larger potatoes, check halfway through and reduce heat if bottom sides are overbrowning.) Garnish with chives or green onions and serve with sour cream if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings