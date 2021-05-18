Recipe Swap: Pasta salad makes a refreshing spring side dish with seasonal asparagus

At the start of spring, most of us are content with eating our asparagus straight: plainly steamed, grilled or roasted with not much more than a spritz of lemon juice or a kiss of garlic.

As the season wears on, though, we usually look for different ways to prepare asparagus just so we don’t get stuck in a rut.

Asparagus makes a pretty good addition to pasta salad in the accompanying recipe that goes well with a variety of foods, including most things grilled.

It still has asparagus’ favorite cohorts, lemon and garlic, but it also adds tomatoes, feta (or fresh goat) cheese, and optional olives.

