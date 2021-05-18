Recipe Swap: Pasta salad makes a refreshing spring side dish with seasonal asparagus

At the start of spring, most of us are content with eating our asparagus straight: plainly steamed, grilled or roasted with not much more than a spritz of lemon juice or a kiss of garlic.
As the season wears on, though, we usually look for different ways to prepare asparagus just so we don’t get stuck in a rut.
Asparagus makes a pretty good addition to pasta salad in the accompanying recipe that goes well with a variety of foods, including most things grilled.
It still has asparagus’ favorite cohorts, lemon and garlic, but it also adds tomatoes, feta (or fresh goat) cheese, and optional olives.
Asparagus Pasta Salad with Feta and Tomatoes
1 pound small pasta shells or other short pasta
1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1½-inch pieces
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup chopped dill, mint or basil
3 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper
½ cup sliced ripe olives (optional)
1 to 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
½ to 1 cup crumbled goat cheese or feta
1 . Cook pasta according to package directions. Add asparagus to the pot during the last 2 to 3 minutes, according to how thick the spears are. Cook spear until just crisp-tender. Drain pasta and asparagus and rinse immediately with cold water. Drain thoroughly.
2. In a large bowl, whisk olive, vinegar, lemon juice, herbs, garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Add pasta and asparagus toss well. Add olives, if using. Just before serving, toss in tomatoes and cheese. Serve room temperature.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
