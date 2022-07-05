Recipe Swap: Pasta salad with shrimp, olives and feta

I admit I’m a sucker for a pasta salad. But that doesn’t mean I will eat just any kind.
Though a pasta salad does involve a bunch of various ingredients being tossed together in a bowl, it still requires care and attention to pull off a really good one. Many of my favorite pasta salads qualify as main dishes and include a protein and plenty of vegetables, balanced by starchy pasta.
The care comes in cooking or prepping all the various ingredients separately so that they all are at their best.
I like to toss the pasta and dressing first while the pasta is still hot or warm. Then the pasta will absorb some of the dressing.
Once the warm pasta is mixed with cool vegetables, the whole salad is basically room temperature. At that point you can eat it right away or chill it until dinner.
In the accompanying recipe for shrimp pasta salad, I combined some of my favorite Mediterranean flavors, including olives, feta and pine nuts, accompanied by cucumbers and tomatoes.
Shrimp, olive and feta pasta salad
Makes 4 or more servings
1 pound shrimp
8 ounces bowtie or other short pasta
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup good-quality black olives, pitted
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
½ cup toasted pine nuts (See Note)
1. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil and cook shrimp just until opaque. Drain, let cool and peel.
2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until tender. Drain.
3. While pasta cooks, in a large bowl mix lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add warm pasta to the dressing and toss well. Add shrimp, olives, parsley, cucumber and tomatoes. Cover and chill if not serving immediately. For best results, remove from refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving.To serve, divide among four plates. Sprinkle each plate with feta and pine nuts.
Note: To toast the pine nuts, place in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan promptly.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
