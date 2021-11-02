 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Pork stir-fry a good, quick choice for a busy weeknight dinner
Recipe Swap: Pork stir-fry a good, quick choice for a busy weeknight dinner

This recipe for pork tenderloin stir-fry with green beans cooks quickly, making it a good choice for a busy weeknight. Like most stir-frys, it cooks so quickly that you’ll want to make sure you have your sauce, meat and vegetables all prepped before you turn on the stove.

The meat and vegetables are cooked separately in a wok or hot skillet — cast-iron works great here — then combined with a soy-sauce mixture to bring all the flavors together.

The mixture in the recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the meat and vegetables. If you like more sauce — to cover a side of rice, for example — you can add a cup of chicken broth blended with 2 or 3 teaspoons of additional cornstarch.

Pork Tenderloin Stir-Fry With Green Beans

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons fish sauce (or 2 more tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce)

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sriracha or a generous pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound), trimmed, sliced into ⅓- to ½-inch slices

2 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided use

1 medium onion, sliced

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into match sticks

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced

8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut in half

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup chicken stock mixed with 2 teaspoons cornstarch (optional)

Hot cooked rice

1. Cut and prep the meat and all the vegetables before cooking. In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, sriracha and cornstarch until smooth. Set aside.

2. Heat a wok or 12-inch skillet, preferably cast-iron, over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and let heat for 1 minute. Add pork slices in a single layer and brown 1 minute on each side.

Don’t crowd the pan; brown meat in two batches if necessary. Remove promptly and set aside.

3. Add ½ tablespoon oil. Reduce to medium-high. Add carrots, onions and bell peppers. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. Add remaining ½ tablespoon oil. Add green beans and stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes, until just crisp tender. (If beans are too underdone, add about ½ cup water, and cook 2 to 3 more minutes until all water has evaporated.) Add garlic and ginger; cook 30 seconds. Stir in reserved sauce mixture. If more sauce is desired, add the chicken stock and cornstarch mixture. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Return pork, carrots, onions and peppers to pan; reheat, stirring, for about 1 minute, until sauce thickens. Taste and add more soy sauce or sriracha if desired.

4. Serve over rice, garnished with sesame seeds.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

