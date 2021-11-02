Recipe Swap: Pork stir-fry a good, quick choice for a busy weeknight dinner

This recipe for pork tenderloin stir-fry with green beans cooks quickly, making it a good choice for a busy weeknight. Like most stir-frys, it cooks so quickly that you’ll want to make sure you have your sauce, meat and vegetables all prepped before you turn on the stove.

The meat and vegetables are cooked separately in a wok or hot skillet — cast-iron works great here — then combined with a soy-sauce mixture to bring all the flavors together.

The mixture in the recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the meat and vegetables. If you like more sauce — to cover a side of rice, for example — you can add a cup of chicken broth blended with 2 or 3 teaspoons of additional cornstarch.

