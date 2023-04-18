Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Makes 6 to 8 servings

For the tenderloin:

2 1-pound pork tenderloins

Salt and pepper (or any favorite seasoning blend)

2 cloves minced garlic, optional

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, optional

10 to 12 slices prosciutto

For the glaze:

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

1 to 3 teaspoons sriracha, to taste

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon or brown mustard

1. Trim silverskin from the tenderloins. In a bowl mix, ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, Stir in garlic and parsley, if using, and rub mixture all over the tenderloins. For best results, cover and refrigerate 2 to 24 hours.

2. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Make the glaze by combining soy sauce, honey, sriracha, ketchup and mustard in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer then set aside and keep warm. (Alternatively, heat the glaze in the microwave.) Place 5 to 6 prosciutto slices, slightly overlapping on a piece of parchment paper or foil. The slices together should be about the length of a tenderloin. Center a tenderloin on the prosciutto. Using the parchment to help lift the meat, roll the prosciutto around the tenderloin as tightly as possible. Set aside, seam side down.

3. Heat a cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add wrapped pork and sear on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Brush lightly with glaze. Transfer to oven and cook 8 to 10 minutes until an instant-read thermometer registers 140 to 145 in the center. Brush with glaze once more. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing on the diagonal. Serve, brushed with additional glaze if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings