This recipe for pan-roasted pork tenderloin ups the ante by wrapping the meat in prosciutto.
When browned on the stovetop, the prosciutto gets nice and crispy. A sweet and spicy glaze adds the crowning touch.
When seasoning the pork, keep in mind that the prosciutto is fairly salty, so avoid adding too much salt directly to the pork.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Makes 6 to 8 servings
For the tenderloin:
2 1-pound pork tenderloins
Salt and pepper (or any favorite seasoning blend)
2 cloves minced garlic, optional
2 tablespoons chopped parsley, optional
10 to 12 slices prosciutto
For the glaze:
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup honey or maple syrup
1 to 3 teaspoons sriracha, to taste
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon Dijon or brown mustard
1. Trim silverskin from the tenderloins. In a bowl mix, ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, Stir in garlic and parsley, if using, and rub mixture all over the tenderloins. For best results, cover and refrigerate 2 to 24 hours.
2. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Make the glaze by combining soy sauce, honey, sriracha, ketchup and mustard in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer then set aside and keep warm. (Alternatively, heat the glaze in the microwave.) Place 5 to 6 prosciutto slices, slightly overlapping on a piece of parchment paper or foil. The slices together should be about the length of a tenderloin. Center a tenderloin on the prosciutto. Using the parchment to help lift the meat, roll the prosciutto around the tenderloin as tightly as possible. Set aside, seam side down.
3. Heat a cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add wrapped pork and sear on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Brush lightly with glaze. Transfer to oven and cook 8 to 10 minutes until an instant-read thermometer registers 140 to 145 in the center. Brush with glaze once more. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing on the diagonal. Serve, brushed with additional glaze if desired.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
