Recipe Swap: Reader shares grandmother's recipe for "hot slaw"

After seeing a recipe for creamed cabbage from Nathalie Dupree and Cynthia Graubart’s “Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking” (Gibbs Smith), Robbie Irvin shared his grandmother’s recipe for “hot slaw.”

The two dishes are similar — both incorporating butter and cream — but Irvin’s mimics coleslaw with the addition of vinegar and sugar, and offers an optional topping of crumbled bacon.

“It was one of my favorite dishes growing up. Sweet, sour, creamy,” Irvin wrote. “I tried many times to duplicate her slaw ... Of course there was no written recipe. This comes close and is delicious.”

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

