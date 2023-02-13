Curried Red Lentil Stew

Makes 8 servings

1 tablespoon butter or vegetable oil

1 large or 2 medium onions, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery

1 bell peppered, cored and chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoons good-quality curry powder or Thai red curry paste (See Note)

2 tablespoons tomato paste or 1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 peeled and chopped sweet potato or 1 14-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 cups red lentils (about 1 pound)

4 to 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

Juice of 1 to 2 limes or lemons

Cilantro (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

1. In a Dutch oven or soup pot, melt about butter or oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, celery and bell pepper; cook about 5 minutes, until slightly softened. Add jalapeno, garlic, ginger, curry and tomato paste, if using; cook, stirring, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, if using, and sweet potato or chickpeas. Add lentils and 4 cups broth and bring to a simmer. Add salt to taste. Cover and gently simmer on medium-low about 20 minutes, adding more broth as needed until lentils and sweet potatoes are tender.

2. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice. Taste and add more salt and lime juice if needed. Serve garnished with fresh cilantro leaves and sour cream if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings