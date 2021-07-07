Recipe Swap: Roasted chickpeas lend crunch to rice salad with spinach and mint

In the hot days of summer, I love a cool salad for lunch and sometimes even dinner.
In the accompanying recipe, I pair spinach with roasted chickpeas and rice. Roasting the chickpeas gives the outsides some extra crunch, and allows me to flavor them with curry spices.
Fresh mint brightens the whole salad.
I also like to add fresh beets for flavor and color — they will turn the rice purple. The beets can be omitted, though, or replaced with cherry tomatoes.
The salad is topped with feta cheese.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Roast Chickpea and Rice Salad with Spinach and Mint
Makes 4 servings
2 cans cooked chickpeas, drained well
2 tablespoons oil
1½ tablespoons curry powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Salt and pepper
2 cups cooked rice, cool or room temperature
¼ cup chopped mint, divided use
½ large red onion, thinly sliced or chopped (1 cup)
3 tablespoons lime juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 cups baby spinach, divided use
1 cup roasted or pickled beets, cubed (or 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved), optional
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Toss drained chickpeas with oil, curry powder, cumin. Generously season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread on a baking sheet and roast 20 to 30 minutes, stirring once or twice, until crisp. Let cool to room temperature.
2. In a large bowl, stir rice with half of the mint and all of the red onion. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine remaining mint with lime juice and oil. Whisk well, adding salt and pepper to taste. Toss dressing with the rice mixture.
3. Just before serving, place half of the spinach on four plates. Toss remaining spinach, beets and feta in rice mixture. Taste and add salt, pepper and more lime juice as needed. Garnish with extra feta, if desired.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!