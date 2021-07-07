Recipe Swap: Roasted chickpeas lend crunch to rice salad with spinach and mint

In the hot days of summer, I love a cool salad for lunch and sometimes even dinner.

In the accompanying recipe, I pair spinach with roasted chickpeas and rice. Roasting the chickpeas gives the outsides some extra crunch, and allows me to flavor them with curry spices.

Fresh mint brightens the whole salad.

I also like to add fresh beets for flavor and color — they will turn the rice purple. The beets can be omitted, though, or replaced with cherry tomatoes.

The salad is topped with feta cheese.

