Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Rotisserie chicken, canned beans make a homey, healthy soup in a jiffy

Beans can replace the more traditional noodles or rice to give chicken soup its filling feeling. And using rotisserie chicken for the soup can save time while adding flavor.

 JIM ROMANOFF

This simplified chicken soup puts dinner on the table without a lot of effort by making use of a rotisserie chicken, found in the deli section of most supermarkets.

It’s a healthy, low-fat and low-calorie start to the new year that uses canned beans instead of the traditional noodles or rice.

Chicken and White Bean Soup

Makes 6 servings

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 quart reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

1 15-ounce can cannellini or other white beans, rinsed

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1 roasted chicken, skin discarded, meat removed from bones and shredded (4 cups)

Salt and pepper to taste

 Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in broth and water, increase heat to high, cover and bring to a boil. Add beans, scallions  and chicken and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and salt and pepper as needed before serving.

Adapted "EatingWell Healthy in a Hurry" by Jim Romanoff and the editors of EatingWell magazine

