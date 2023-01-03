Recipe Swap: Rotisserie chicken, canned beans make a homey, healthy soup in a jiffy

Chicken and White Bean Soup

Makes 6 servings

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 quart reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

1 15-ounce can cannellini or other white beans, rinsed

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1 roasted chicken, skin discarded, meat removed from bones and shredded (4 cups)

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in broth and water, increase heat to high, cover and bring to a boil. Add beans, scallions and chicken and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and salt and pepper as needed before serving.

Adapted "EatingWell Healthy in a Hurry" by Jim Romanoff and the editors of EatingWell magazine