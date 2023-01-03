Recipe Swap: Rotisserie chicken, canned beans make a homey, healthy soup in a jiffy

This simplified chicken soup puts dinner on the table without a lot of effort by making use of a rotisserie chicken, found in the deli section of most supermarkets.
It’s a healthy, low-fat and low-calorie start to the new year that uses canned beans instead of the traditional noodles or rice.
Chicken and White Bean Soup
Makes 6 servings
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 quart reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 cups water
1 15-ounce can cannellini or other white beans, rinsed
1 bunch scallions, sliced
1 roasted chicken, skin discarded, meat removed from bones and shredded (4 cups)
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in broth and water, increase heat to high, cover and bring to a boil. Add beans, scallions and chicken and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and salt and pepper as needed before serving.
Adapted "EatingWell Healthy in a Hurry" by Jim Romanoff and the editors of EatingWell magazine
