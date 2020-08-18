I love grilled foods, but I eat a lot of them as leftovers on purpose. Grilled food is especially good in salads. Grill something over the weekend, then pull it out of the fridge later, slice and toss with dressing the next day for a quick lunch.

This recipe makes use of not only grilled chicken but also grilled zucchini and red bell peppers. It calls for pasta, but you could substitute your favorite salad greens.

It comes with a homemade lemony vinaigrette, but feel free to substitute your favorite dressing.

 

