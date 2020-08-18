I love grilled foods, but I eat a lot of them as leftovers on purpose. Grilled food is especially good in salads. Grill something over the weekend, then pull it out of the fridge later, slice and toss with dressing the next day for a quick lunch.
This recipe makes use of not only grilled chicken but also grilled zucchini and red bell peppers. It calls for pasta, but you could substitute your favorite salad greens.
It comes with a homemade lemony vinaigrette, but feel free to substitute your favorite dressing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.