An extension of the popularity of sheet-pan suppers are the growing number of recipes for sheet-pan breakfasts and even desserts.
This recipe is a little bit of both. Yes, it uses the same batter as for traditional pancakes cooked on the stove. But it can be sweetened a bit more and served like a cake for dessert.
It's great warm with a scoop of ice cream on top.
The cinnamon sugar is a great addition. Alternatively, you can stir a ½ to 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon into the flour mixture in Step 2.
This is an easy way to make pancakes for a crowd. You can even bake two sheet pans' worth at a time.
Sheet-Pan Blueberry Pancakes
Makes 12 pancakes
8 tablespoons melted butter (divided use)
2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ to ½ cup sugar
2 large eggs
2 cups buttermilk (See Note)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional
1½ cups blueberries, raspberries or sliced strawberries (or a combination)
Berry jam, optional
Cinnamon sugar, optional
Maple syrup and vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and brush with 2 tablespoons of the butter. (Alternatively, grease with cold butter or cooking spray.)
2. Whisk flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar together in a large bowl.
3. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs. Stir in buttermilk, vanilla and 4 tablespoons melted butter.
4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Gently stir until combined and still lumpy, about 20 seconds. Do not overmix. A few streaks of unincorporated flour are OK.
5. Pour batter into sheet and sprinkle with berries. If desired, scatter dollops of jam over batter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. You can use a toothpick to quickly spread the jam and cinnamon sugar. Drizzle with remaining butter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, or until set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If desired, just before pancake is set (after about 10 minutes), switch to broil for a minute or two to brown the top. Gently lift pancake by the edges of the parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into 12 or more pieces. Serve warm with maple syrup and ice cream or whipped cream.
Note: This recipe can be made with regular whole milk. To do so, omit the ½ teaspoon baking soda and reduce the milk to 1½ to 1¾ cups.
Recipe by Michael Hastings
