Sheet-Pan Blueberry Pancakes

Makes 12 pancakes

8 tablespoons melted butter (divided use)

2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ to ½ cup sugar

2 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk (See Note)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional

1½ cups blueberries, raspberries or sliced strawberries (or a combination)

Berry jam, optional

Cinnamon sugar, optional

Maple syrup and vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and brush with 2 tablespoons of the butter. (Alternatively, grease with cold butter or cooking spray.)

2. Whisk flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar together in a large bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs. Stir in buttermilk, vanilla and 4 tablespoons melted butter.

4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Gently stir until combined and still lumpy, about 20 seconds. Do not overmix. A few streaks of unincorporated flour are OK.

5. Pour batter into sheet and sprinkle with berries. If desired, scatter dollops of jam over batter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. You can use a toothpick to quickly spread the jam and cinnamon sugar. Drizzle with remaining butter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, or until set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If desired, just before pancake is set (after about 10 minutes), switch to broil for a minute or two to brown the top. Gently lift pancake by the edges of the parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into 12 or more pieces. Serve warm with maple syrup and ice cream or whipped cream.

Note: This recipe can be made with regular whole milk. To do so, omit the ½ teaspoon baking soda and reduce the milk to 1½ to 1¾ cups.

Recipe by Michael Hastings