Recipe Swap: Shredded beef brings warm comfort on a fall evening

Fall is here, and as we get into cool nights, we start to desire slightly heartier fare.

Like pot roast, this shredded-beef dish is slowly simmered in its own juices and a few other ingredients until the meat is meltingly tender and the sauce is rich.

I like to start it on the stovetop and then finish it in the oven, but if you don't skipping the browning, the whole process can be done in a slow cooker. Either way, cook this dish covered to help retain juices.

This recipe is done Italian-style with garlic and herbs, and served over pasta or polenta with Parmesan cheese. But you could use Mexican seasonings, Cajun seasonings or any number of other flavors.

