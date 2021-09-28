Recipe Swap: Shredded beef brings warm comfort on a fall evening

Fall is here, and as we get into cool nights, we start to desire slightly heartier fare.
Like pot roast, this shredded-beef dish is slowly simmered in its own juices and a few other ingredients until the meat is meltingly tender and the sauce is rich.
I like to start it on the stovetop and then finish it in the oven, but if you don't skipping the browning, the whole process can be done in a slow cooker. Either way, cook this dish covered to help retain juices.
This recipe is done Italian-style with garlic and herbs, and served over pasta or polenta with Parmesan cheese. But you could use Mexican seasonings, Cajun seasonings or any number of other flavors.
Italian Shredded Beef
Makes 8 servings
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 ounces chopped pancetta or bacon
1 finely chopped celery rib
1 finely chopped carrot
1 finely chopped onion
8 ounces finely chopped white or cremini mushrooms (See Note)
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
Pinch dried marjoram or oregano
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 28-ounce can petite diced tomatoes
½ cup dry red wine
1 cup beef stock
Salt and pepper
1 3-pound beef rump roast or chuck roast
1 pound penne or rigatoni, cooked and drained or 2 cups cooked polenta
Freshly grated Parmesan, optional
1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven or other large ovenproof pot with a tight-fitting lid. Add the pancetta or bacon and cook, stirring until fat begins to render, about 2 minutes. Add celery, carrot, onion and mushrooms, and cook, stirring until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in garlic, bay leaves, rosemary, oregano and parsley. Add tomato paste, tomatoes, wine and stock and bring to a simmer. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
3. If the rump roast has a shape that might cause it to cook unevenly or take a long time to get tender, cut it in half horizontally or butterfly it to make the meat more of an even thickness. Season the meat with salt and pepper on all sides. Add meat to pot and briefly baste with sauce. Return pot to a simmer.
4. Place foil over pot, then cover with lid to achieve as tight a seal as possible. Place in the oven and cook 3 to 4 hours, or until meat is fork-tender. Turn meat once or twice, resealing lid each time. (Meat should register 210 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.)
5. Remove the meat and shred with fingers or two forks. If needed, skim sauce to remove any excess fat. Taste sauce and simmer uncovered for a few minutes if needed to concentrate flavor and thicken. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Return meat to pot, stirring it into the sauce. Serve meat over hot pasta or polenta. Sprinkle with Parmesan, if desired.
Note: This dish can be made in a slow cooker, cooked for 6 to 8 hours. In the traditional Italian pot roast on which this recipe is based, dried porcini mushrooms are used instead of fresh mushrooms. If desired, substitute 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms for the fresh mushrooms. Heat the beef stock and soak the mushrooms in the stock about 30 minutes until softened. Strain the liquid through a coffee filter or a sieve lined with a double layer of cheesecloth. Check mushrooms for any hard bits and discard them. Add mushrooms and liquid to the pot when adding the tomatoes and wine.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
