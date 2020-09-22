 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Shredded chicken salad gets an Asian touch with sesame and mint
Recipe Swap: Shredded chicken salad gets an Asian touch with sesame and mint

This chicken salad takes its inspiration from Asia with thin noodles, mint and sesame seeds.

This recipe comes from Australian food writer Donna Hay and her book "Off the Shelf: Cooking from the Pantry" (William Morrow, 2001).

 

Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Shredded Chicken and Mint Noodle Salad

 

Makes 4 servings

7 ounces bean-thread or dried thin rice noodles

3 cups cooked shredded chicken 

1 cup shredded mint leaves

3.5 ounces bean sprouts 

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

Dressing:

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 chile (such as jalapeño or serrano), seeded and chopped

1. Place the bean-thread noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water.  Allow to stand 5 minutes, until softened. (If using rice noodles, cooking in boiling water until al dente.) Drain noodles, then toss with the chicken, mint, bean sprouts and sesame seeds.

2. In a small bowl, make the dressing by combining fish sauce, sugar, lime juice and chile. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss well and chill until ready to serve.

Recipe from "Off the Shelf: Cooking from the Pantry" (William Morrow)

