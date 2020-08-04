This recipe for a simple summer meal of shrimp and okra comes from “Meals, Music and Muses: From My African American Kitchen” (Flatiron Books) by Alexander Smalls.
Smalls is a Grammy-winning opera singer and New York restaurateur whose book is filled with about 75 Creole and Lowcountry recipes that reflect his South Carolina upbringing.
Smalls said he got this recipe from an uncle who always served the dish with a pot of rice or grits.
“Once you have the basics and feel like you own the dish,” Smalls wrote in the book, “feel free to try new things: favorite aromatics like ginger and turmeric, crumbled bacon or ground sausage, or even extra garlic or soy sauce for that salty finish. Whatever you enjoy, add it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.