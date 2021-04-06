 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Shrimp Creole is a warm and comforting taste of Louisiana
Recipe Swap: Shrimp Creole is a warm and comforting taste of Louisiana

Folks in Louisiana understand how to use seafood in simple comfort food. Take shrimp Creole, for example, an easy, spicy tomato sauce to which shrimp are added at the end.

To make Cajun seasoning at home, mix 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 teaspoons fresh coarse ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons salt.

To make shrimp stock, bring peels from 1 or more pounds shrimp to a simmer with 9 cups vegetable stock or lightly salted water; simmer gently for 30 minutes, then strain through a sieve.

Serve this over rice for a comforting, warm dish for spring or anytime.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Shrimp Creole

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 green bell pepper, cored and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasoning

Cayenne pepper to taste

2 cups shrimp, vegetable or chicken stock

1 14-ounce can diced or stewed tomatoes

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Dash hot sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp

2 cups hot rice for serving

2 to 4 scallions, sliced

1. Heat the butter in a Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic. Cook, stirring, without browning, until vegetables are slightly softened, 5 to 8 minutes.

2. Stir in Cajun seasoning and cayenne. Add stock and tomatoes and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Stir in Worcestershire and hot sauce. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Stir in shrimp and cook just until done, 3 to 5 minutes.

4. Serve immediately over hot rice, garnished with scallions.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

