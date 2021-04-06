Recipe Swap: Shrimp Creole is a warm and comforting taste of Louisiana

Folks in Louisiana understand how to use seafood in simple comfort food. Take shrimp Creole, for example, an easy, spicy tomato sauce to which shrimp are added at the end.

To make Cajun seasoning at home, mix 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 teaspoons fresh coarse ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons salt.

To make shrimp stock, bring peels from 1 or more pounds shrimp to a simmer with 9 cups vegetable stock or lightly salted water; simmer gently for 30 minutes, then strain through a sieve.

Serve this over rice for a comforting, warm dish for spring or anytime.

