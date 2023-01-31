Recipe Swap: Skip the wings and go for drumsticks

Chicken wings are on a lot of people’s minds and menus this time of year as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.
Super Bowl LVII isn’t until Feb. 12 this year, but it’s not too early to think about what to serve while watching the game.
Take a look in the market, and you’ll notice wings are pretty expensive — it’s not unusual to pay $3 or more a pound for a package that’s as much bone as meat.
The next best thing and a better value are chicken drumsticks, which fortunately can be prepared in pretty much all the same ways as wings.
This recipe for Buffalo chicken drumsticks cooks up nice and crisp in the oven.
If you do have some wings, you can still use this recipe — just reduce the cooking time by 5 or 10 minutes.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.