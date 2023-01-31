 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Skip the wings and go for drumsticks

  • 0

Chicken wings are on a lot of people’s minds and menus this time of year as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

Super Bowl LVII isn’t until Feb. 12 this year, but it’s not too early to think about what to serve while watching the game.

Take a look in the market, and you’ll notice wings are pretty expensive — it’s not unusual to pay $3 or more a pound for a package that’s as much bone as meat.

The next best thing and a better value are chicken drumsticks, which fortunately can be prepared in pretty much all the same ways as wings.

This recipe for Buffalo chicken drumsticks cooks up nice and crisp in the oven.

If you do have some wings, you can still use this recipe — just reduce the cooking time by 5 or 10 minutes.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks

3 pounds chicken drumsticks

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons baking powder

¼ cup mild hot sauce, such as Texas Pete or Frank’s Red Hot

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Blue cheese or ranch dressing (optional)

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray. In a bowl or ziplock bag, toss chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder and baking powder until well coated. Spread on sheet pan and roast 35 to 40 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix hot sauce and melted butter thoroughly. Switch oven to broiler. Remove pan from oven, toss wings with sauce and broil 3 to 5 minutes, rotating once for best results. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florence Pugh to release music for new Zach Braff movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert