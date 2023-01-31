Recipe Swap: Skip the wings and go for drumsticks

Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks

3 pounds chicken drumsticks

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons baking powder

¼ cup mild hot sauce, such as Texas Pete or Frank’s Red Hot

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Blue cheese or ranch dressing (optional)

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray. In a bowl or ziplock bag, toss chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder and baking powder until well coated. Spread on sheet pan and roast 35 to 40 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix hot sauce and melted butter thoroughly. Switch oven to broiler. Remove pan from oven, toss wings with sauce and broil 3 to 5 minutes, rotating once for best results. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Recipe by Michael Hastings