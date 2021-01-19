Recipe Swap: Soup's vegetables 'seduced' with a bit of butter

This recipe for chicken and "seduced" vegetable soup comes from the "The Gift of Southern Cooking" (Knopf, 2003), written by Scott Peacock and Edna Lewis.

The book has become a classic in part due to the fascinating friendship and culinary partnership between the elderly Lewis, the now-deceased author of "The Taste of Southern Cooking," and the younger Peacock, who rose to fame as the chefs to two Georgia governors.

This soup is a prime example of the simplicity that both Lewis and Peacock espoused. Cook a chicken to make some good homemade broth, then serve with a bit of the chicken meat and some nice vegetables. Here a bit of luxuriousness comes from the "seduction" of the vegetables. That is nothing more than sautéing the vegetables, but it does give them a boost in both flavor and texture that raises the soup's quality ever so slightly.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.