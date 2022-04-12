Recipe Swap: Spiced chickpeas team up with tahini dressing in vegetarian wrap

These vegetarian wraps mimic the flavor of falafel but with less work.

A quick sauté coats the chickpeas with spices. They also get extra flavor from a mixture of soy sauce, lemon juice and maple syrup.

The chickpeas are flavored further with a drizzle of tahini dressing when placed in the wrap with some raw spinach, cucumber sticks and carrot sticks.

Don’t skip the vegetables — they provide a nice, refreshing contrast to the chickpeas.

