Recipe Swap: Spiced chickpeas team up with tahini dressing in vegetarian wrap

These vegetarian wraps mimic the flavor of falafel but with less work.
A quick sauté coats the chickpeas with spices. They also get extra flavor from a mixture of soy sauce, lemon juice and maple syrup.
The chickpeas are flavored further with a drizzle of tahini dressing when placed in the wrap with some raw spinach, cucumber sticks and carrot sticks.
Don’t skip the vegetables — they provide a nice, refreshing contrast to the chickpeas.
Chickpea Wraps with Tahini Dressing
Makes 4 wraps
Tahini Dressing:
¼ cup tahini
3 tablespoons warm water
1½ tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
2 cloves garlic, minced
Spiced Chickpeas:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 15-ounce cans (3 cups) cooked chickpeas, drained
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 large wraps or flour tortillas
Raw baby spinach
Cucumber cut into thin sticks, about 2 inches long
Carrots, peeled and cut into thin sticks, about 2 inches long
1. For the dressing, mix all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl or jar until smooth. Store in fridge if not using immediately.
2. For the chickpeas, heat the olive oil in a large skillet or wok. Add the chickpeas and fry them until they start to brown and pop, 3 to 5 minutes. In a small jar or bowl, mix the lemon juice, maple syrup and soy. When chickpeas are brown, pour the lemony mixture over them and stir. When most of the liquid has evaporated, stir in the paprika, cumin, garlic powder and cayenne. After 30 second, semove from heat.
3. Assemble the wraps, using some chickpeas and some of each vegetable in each one, and drizzling in some dressing before rolling and sealing the wraps.
Recipe adapted from "Thug Kitchen" (Rodale)
