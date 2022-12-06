Recipe Swap: Spiced Pecans make a quick and tasty holiday snack

If you need a quick and addictive holiday snack to put out for guests, consider spiced pecans.

A little bit sweet, a little salty, a little bit spicy — these are hard to stop eating once you start.

Though most recipes use either melted butter or egg white to get the spices to adhere to the nuts, I borrowed a technique from cookbook author David Lebovitz that uses confectioner’s sugar.

Cornstarch is added to fine sugar in confectioner’s sugar to help prevent clumping. But here it also helps form a crispy coating on the pecans.

To get the cornstarched sugar to adhere, a little water is added.

A bonus of this method is that it cooks a lot faster than traditional recipes for spiced pecans. Ten minutes in the oven and it’s done.