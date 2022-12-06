 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Spiced Pecans make a quick and tasty holiday snack

If you need a quick and addictive holiday snack to put out for guests, consider spiced pecans.

A little bit sweet, a little salty, a little bit spicy — these are hard to stop eating once you start.

Though most recipes use either melted butter or egg white to get the spices to adhere to the nuts, I borrowed a technique from cookbook author David Lebovitz that uses confectioner’s sugar.

Cornstarch is added to fine sugar in confectioner’s sugar to help prevent clumping. But here it also helps form a crispy coating on the pecans.

To get the cornstarched sugar to adhere, a little water is added.

A bonus of this method is that it cooks a lot faster than traditional recipes for spiced pecans. Ten minutes in the oven and it’s done.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Spiced Pecans

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 to 4 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 pound pecan halves

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons water, salt and spices. Stir well, then stir in pecans until thoroughly coated. If necessary, add a bit more water to help coat the nuts, but the mixture should remain fairly dry with no puddles.

3. Spread the nuts in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until golden brown and shiny, 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Cool on the pan before serving. Use a spatula to break up any big clumps. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

