Recipe Swap: Spices liven up carrot-cauliflower soup

This pureed soup comes out a bright orange. It adds another flavor to the usual carrot soup — cauliflower.

It also had a lot of spices — cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, black pepper and cayenne pepper.

I roast the vegetables first, because I like the extra flavor boost from the caramelization that occurs during roasting. But you can make this soup in a more conventional manner: sautéing the onion, celery and garlic, then stirring in the spices to coat, then adding the carrot, cauliflower and broth all at once and simmering until tender.

Some people like a spritz of lemon in this soup before serving. Add it or leave it out to suit your tastes. The same goes for the garnishes of plain yogurt or sour cream and parsley or scallions.

These spices, too, can be left out or adjusted at will. This combination of spices is somewhat similar to curry, so feel free to use curry powder instead. Or maybe sprinkle in some garam masala at the end. Or just use cumin and nothing else. Or replace the cauliflower with another 6 carrots.

It’s all good.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.