Recipe Swap: Spinach and artichoke dip a favorite perfect for potlucks and tailgating

This week, I offer another perennial favorite of tailgating parties and potluck suppers, for ‘tis the season.

This recipe for spinach and artichoke dip is delicious even without the bacon — I promise.

Part of the “secret” is the hot sauce. I tend to use a mild but vinegary sauce for this — such as Texas Pete or Frank’s Red Hot — which allows me to use it liberally, more for the flavor than the heat.

I also confess that my version of this popular dip is cheese-heavy. Feel free to cut back on the quantity if you dare, and you can sub Gruyere for the cheddar for a milder cheese flavor — but don’t use aged mozzarella, which is nearly tasteless.

I like the cheeses because they add a lot of flavor and yet you can still taste the spinach and artichokes. And to compensate for the extra calorie-laden cheeses, I use little mayo — and light mayo, at that. I also like this just fine with light sour cream and cream cheese.

It’s still plenty rich.

This goes great with just about any kind of cracker. I particularly like it with pita chips.