Recipe Swap: Spinach and sweet potatoes liven up curried chickpeas

I love curried chickpeas. Chana masala is one of my favorite dishes to order at Indian restaurants.

But often while eating chana masala, I wish the chickpeas and curried sauce had some vegetables mixed in with them.

This dish for curried chickpeas with spinach and sweet potatoes perhaps doesn’t qualify for authentic Indian but it does check a lot of my boxes for a tasty vegetarian dish — that actually has lots of vegetables and not just a bunch of carbs.

I take a shortcut of using a good-quality curry powder instead of mixing all my own spices the way most Indians cooks would. But I doctor the curry powder, too, with some cumin, paprika and cayenne. You could add a little garam masala at the last minute, too. The important thing here is to use the best, freshest spices you can find or afford. If you have a spice grinder and whole spices — now you’re really cooking.

This dish comes together quickly, in less than 30 minutes, so be sure to start the rice first if you plan to serve that with the curry.

The ingredient list may seem a little long, but in many ways that’s the secret to Indian cooking — blending these myriad flavors to make a complex and satisfying whole that’s much greater than its parts.

