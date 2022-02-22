Recipe Swap: Split pea soup offers simple goodness this time of year

I have many fond memories of wintery afternoons at my grandmother’s house with split pea soup.

This plain, old-fashioned soup was a typical example of my grandmother’s cooking: simple flavors, not highly seasoned, just a few ingredients.

But as all cooks learn, when you have good ingredients, you don’t need to do much with them.

Here, a ham bone or ham hock dominates, proving a perfect compliment to the peas, or any legume. The onion, celery and carrot are mere supporting players. I’d hesitate to leave any of them out completely, but there’s certainly room for tweaking with a little more of this one or a little less of that one.

The only other ingredients are salt and pepper. The soup really doesn’t need anything else. Sometimes simple is best.

