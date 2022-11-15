Recipe Swap: Sriracha, mayo and panko make for tasty oven-fried shrimp

Mayonnaise is a great ingredient for helping to give a faux fried effect to foods baked in the oven. In the accompanying recipe, mayonnaise is flavored with a healthy dose of sriracha for "oven-fried" shrimp.

I like this with larger shrimp that allow the coating to brown before the shrimp has a chance to overcook.

With the recent sriracha shortage, you may need to substitute a different hot sauce. I recommend sambal oelek, which has a similar chile-garlic flavor to sriracha. I hesitate to recommend other sauces because of the consistency. Sriracha and sambal oelek are fairly thick. Subbing the same quantity of a thin hot sauce wouldn’t quite work here because it would reduce the ability of the coating to adhere to the shrimp.

You can broil this instead of baking. But watch it carefully. The panko may begin to burn under the broiler and you may need to move the shrimp to a lower rack after a few minutes.