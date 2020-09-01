This vegetarian stew — or really, thick soup — is great with any summer vegetables you have on hand. But it’s also versatile in that the vegetables can be fresh or frozen.
This stew takes a bit of kitchen-sink approach. Feel free to add or subtract a vegetable here or there.
Serve it with cornbread or biscuits.
The recipe comes from “Moosewood Restaurant New Classics” (Clarkson Potter, 2001) and the stew gets its name from Tilghman Island on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
