Blueberry Tartlets

Makes 6 servings

1 pint blueberries

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

Raw sugar

1. In a saucepan, stir together the berries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, salt and cinnamon. Cook over medium-low to medium heat until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Cool to lukewarm.

2. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking or cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Lay out thawed pastry on lightly floured surface. Each sheet should be about 9 by 9 inches; if necessary, roll out the pastry a bit. Cut each sheet into six equal rectangles, about 3 by 4½ inches.

3. Brush beaten egg around the edges – about ½ inch wide - of each piece of pastry. In center of each, place about 2 tablespoons blueberries. Be generous but avoid overfilling; the egg-washed edges should be empty. Sprinkle tops, including the egg-washed edges, with raw sugar.

3. With a floured metal spatula, gently transfer pastries to pan. Bake about 15 minutes, until golden. Let cool a few minutes before serving.

Note: If desired, you can add some softened cream cheese to this. Use 1 to 2 teaspoons per tartlet and smear onto the center of the pastry before adding the berry mixture.

Recipe from Michael Hastings