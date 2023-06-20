These handheld tartlets come together easily thanks in part to store-bought puff pastry.
The pastry typically doesn't even need rolling for this recipe. Just remove it from the package and unfold onto a floured surface and you're ready to start assembling the tarts.
The blueberry filling should be cooked to an almost jammy consistency — thicker than a sauce — to help it stay in place on the tart.
The dough should be relatively cold. And the filling should be cooled to at least lukewarm before assembling. If the filling is very hot before putting the tartlets in the oven, it tends to spread and make a bit of a mess.
