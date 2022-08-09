Recipe Swap: Summer salad gets a flavor boost from grilled corn and shrimp

This salad benefits from the kiss of smoke that the grill gives not only the main ingredient, shrimp, but also corn.
Grilling gives a different texture as well as a different flavor to corn, all of which helps add up to a tasty, interesting summer salad.
Rounding out the flavors, colors and textures are black beans, avocados, tomatoes and scallions, all of which is coated in a cumin-orange vinaigrette.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Southwestern Grilled Shrimp Salad with Black Beans
Makes 4 to 6 servings
For the salad:
1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled
3 ears of corn, husked (or 1 cup cooked rice, room temperature)
Oil
Chili powder
2 avocados, peeled and sliced
1 15-ounce can black beans, drained
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 bunch scallions, sliced
For the vinaigrette:
3 tablespoons orange, lime or lemon juice, or a combination of all three
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
1. Heat the grill to medium-high. Skewer the shrimp or place a mesh grill rack on the grill for 2 minutes until hot.
Lightly coat the shrimp and the corn with oil. Season with chili powder. Grill until shrimp just barely curl and corn is slightly charred. Let rest 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together the citrus juice, garlic and oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Taste and add a bit more citrus juice or oil as needed.
3. Place the avocados, black beans, tomatoes and scallions in a bowl. Toss gently with half the dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. (If using rice instead of corn, toss rice with beans and half the dressing and top with the vegetables.)
4. Divide the vegetable mixture among four to six plates.
Cut the corn off the cob. Chop shrimp in half if they are very large. Top vegetable mixture with corn and shrimp. Serve remaining dressing on the side.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
