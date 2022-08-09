Recipe Swap: Summer salad gets a flavor boost from grilled corn and shrimp

This salad benefits from the kiss of smoke that the grill gives not only the main ingredient, shrimp, but also corn.

Grilling gives a different texture as well as a different flavor to corn, all of which helps add up to a tasty, interesting summer salad.

Rounding out the flavors, colors and textures are black beans, avocados, tomatoes and scallions, all of which is coated in a cumin-orange vinaigrette.